A Northward prisoner died Wednesday while in custody, according to a press release issued Friday by HM Prison Services.

Duryney Ebanks was found lying unresponsive on his bed by two prison officers. He was serving a 16-month sentence.

Life saving measures were administered by officers prior to EMTs arriving on scene, according to the release. Ebanks was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead upon arrival.

No foul play is suspected, according to the release. An RCIPS inquiry into the death is underway, as per protocol.

Ebanks was sentenced in June of this year for causing fear or provocation of violence as well as idle and disorderly conduct. He was 53-years old.