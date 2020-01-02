Some of Cayman amateur swimmers finished out 2019 at the Christmas Open at the National Stadium Pool in Kingston, Jamaica, with one competitor setting a new record.

Eight members of Seven Mile Swimmers competed at the swim meet, winning 29 medals, but it was Camana Bay Aquatic Club swimmer Jillian Crooks who stole the show after setting a new record in Jamaica the 100-metre butterfly.

Crooks dominated the race, finishing more than five seconds faster than the other senior girls, and beating the 13-to-14 girls 100-metre butterfly record of 1:05.62 set by Olympian Heather Roffey in 2001. Crooks finished in a time of 1:05.25. The Caymanian also beat her own 50-metre butterfly record in the heats, and then in the finals, she lowered her time again. It was good enough to secure her a silver medal, with P’aige Lewis of Jamaica taking gold and also setting a new record of 29.69 after shattering the 2015 record of 31.36 set by Sarah Jackson.

“Jillian has some pretty exceptional swims and was challenged with the heats and finals format,” said Camana Bay Aquatic Club head coach Hayley Palmer. “Her preparation is looking very strong for CARIFTA and this meet proved to be a valuable racing experience for her working toward the big international meets for 2020.”

Despite having only eight swimmers, Seven Mile Swimmers came sixth place out of 14 teams, earning 29 medals, including multiple gold medals. Seven Mile’s Harper Barrowman also won top girl in her age group. While Crooks may not have had her team there with her, she certainly left her mark, returning home with a silver medal and a gold medal.