Financial year set for Cayman sports

Government has budgeted a total $920,435 for 27 of Cayman’s sporting organisations in 2020. The organisation to which the largest single amount is going to is the Cayman Islands Boxing Association, which has been allocated more than 10% of the total budget.

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association, Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association, Cayman Islands Basketball Association and Cayman Cricket each received $71,725 to help pay for their activities in 2020. Cayman sprinter Kemar Hyman will be receiving $39,500.

The smallest single amount is going to FC International Football Club, which received $4,275. Special Olympics Cayman Islands is getting a big boost this year, receiving $40,000, compared to the $10,000 it was given in 2019.