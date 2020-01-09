Cayman Brac seeing more cruise ships

Luxury cruise ship the Seabourn Sojourn called into Cayman Brac on New Year’s Day, bringing an influx of passengers to celebrate the holiday.

“Having another cruise line calling in on Cayman Brac means more business for the craft vendors and the island,” said Chevala Burke, Cayman Brac District Administration marketing and promotions manager.

Five to ten craft vendors were on site to welcome the 425 passengers. Visitors also toured popular tourist sites and were offered complimentary brochures.

For many passengers, their first stop was the Brac beach nearby.

Bob and Martha Kanyak, visiting from Stockton, California, said that before joining the ship they did their research about the port of call to find out about the environment.

“We found it had beaches and snorkelling and we are happy to be here. We like smaller islands with less crowds,” Martha Kanyak said.

A group of friends, Tessa, Natalia and Judy, originally from England but residents in Toronto, New York and Spain said they had been there for five minutes and it was gorgeous. “Our first impression is wonderful; we will just head to a beach and relax,” said Tessa.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said government and the people of the Brac looked forward to providing Seabourn’s guests with an “unforgettable experience”.

“Having another cruise line calling on Cayman Brac will mean more business for the people,” he said.

Burke said several ships call at different times of the year to the Brac.