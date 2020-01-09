The Department of Environmental Health has stressed the need for more recycling efforts after it collected more than 700 tons of materials during its bulk waste campaign in late 2019.

“As a new year begins, it’s an opportune time to also note that the island’s population continues to grow, and with that growth, the amount of materials needing recycling and disposal increases. We encourage the public to get involved with our recycling efforts,” DEH assistant director Michael Haworth told the Cayman Compass.

He said various types of waste were collected during the annual clean-up exercise, which began on 16 Nov.

According to the DEH, its teams, supported by workers taking part in the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) project, collected all manner of old household goods, furniture, vegetation, derelict vehicles, scrap metal, wood and construction/DIY garbage from Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

Scrap metal and derelict vehicles were sorted and separated from other general waste.

Prior to the conclusion of the campaign last month, the DEH advised on 17 Dec. that it had collected 600 tons of waste, with a further 100 tons collected since then.

Although the bulk waste collection campaign officially finished on 20 Dec., with the final collections being made in West Bay, the DEH said there may still remain small isolated piles of material left by individuals.

“At this time, the department is still in the process of identifying and clearing these up during normally scheduled rounds,” it said.

The DEH is advising the public to refrain from disposing of waste in this way as the collection campaign ended last month and dumping waste could be considered littering.

Haworth said he was happy with the hard work demonstrated by the team during the bulk waste campaign.

“[I am] thankful to residents who helped make this process as smooth as possible,” he added.

Waste material can be dropped off at the George Town landfill or people can book a grab truck collection service from the DEH.

| For more information on recycling, visit http://www.deh.gov.ky.