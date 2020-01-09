Man arrested for corruption offences

Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested a 43-year-old man on Thursday morning on suspicion of breach of trust and money-laundering offences.

The commission, in a brief statement, said the arrest was made in connection with an ongoing investigation and previous arrests made on 19 Sept. 2018.



The man, from Bodden Town, is suspected of breach of trust, contrary to section 13 of the Anti-Corruption Law, and being concerned in an arrangement (money laundering), contrary to section 134 of the Proceeds of Crime Law.



He was being held for questioning Thursday afternoon at the Prisoner Detention Centre at Fairbanks, the commission said in the statement.



According to an earlier statement from the ACC, on 19 Sept. 2018, its investigators, supported by police officers, arrested three men, one aged 37 from Prospect and two aged 33 and 40, both from George Town. All were arrested on suspicion of having committed fraud on the government and breach of trust. The trio was interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.



“The investigation continues, therefore no further details will be released at this time,” the ACC said in its statement Thursday.