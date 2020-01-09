2-car crash closes Linford Pierson Highway

A section of the Linford Pierson Highway near the equestrian centre remains closed Thursday morning after a two-car crash, according to a 911 spokesperson.

The collision was described as “head-on” by the spokesperson, who said the 911 communications centre received a call about the incident at 9:44am.

Messages to Royal Cayman Islands Police Service representatives seeking information on the extent of any injuries were not immediately returned.

Cayman Compass reporters on the scene report police have closed the roundabout at the intersection of the Linford Pierson Highway and Bobby Thompson Way. Officers have closed the Linford Pierson further east as well, but Agnes Way remains open to traffic.

The Compass will update this story throughout the day as more information becomes available.