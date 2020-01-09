It started with a broken pot.

Looking for a way to patch it up, Joyce Dunbar came up with a creative solution: piece it back together with colourful mosaic tiles.

“I patched it up on the inside, and then did something pretty on the outside,” she says. “And the pot was stronger than ever.”

From there, it snowballed into a series of plant pot decorating workshops held in the garage of her West Bay home.

A long-time member of the Garden Club of Grand Cayman, Joyce and fellow members fashion the pots to raise funds for the club’s beautification projects.

Joyce serves as the workshop coordinator for the club, organising a variety of classes such as floral design and creating Christmas decorations using natural materials. They sell the homemade Christmas trees, wreaths, reindeer and other holiday décor items to raise funds for the club.

Along with mosaic pots, Joyce holds workshops on hypertufa pots, which are porous containers made from a mixture of cement, vermiculite and peat moss.

