Lost cash returned to owner

A man who lost a container of cash on his way to the bank had the money returned to him after a member of the public found it and handed it over to police.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release, shortly before 5:45pm on Tuesday, the member of the public went to the George Town Police Station to hand over the container, which held “a significant sum of CI cash in several different denominations”.

The container was found in Camana Bay.

“Police were able to identify the rightful owner of the cash and it has since been returned to him,” police said. “The RCIPS would like to thank the reporting party for making such an honest decision to turn over the cash in hopes that the owner could be found. Your integrity is commendable.”