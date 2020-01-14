Mental Health Symposium date announced

The Alex Panton Foundation has announced its 3rd annual Youth Mental Health Symposium will take place on 22 Feb. at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

The symposium, which is free to attend, will include in its four-hour agenda the importance of equipping the country’s youth with the tools to recognise peers struggling with mental health issues and how to help, the organisation stated in a press release.

The event will feature local and international speakers, panels and an exhibition area with a variety of relevant products and services of interest to those in the mental health community.

Jane Panton, chairperson of the Alex Panton Foundation, said that last year’s symposium attracted around 300 people.

“It’s important that not only the adults in our community know the language and tools to address mental health concerns but also our young people,” Panton said. “This way we are not only helping our children and young adults but also empowering them to help themselves and their peers in hopes of creating a ripple effect of mental wellness throughout the community.”

Panton said the works of the Youth Ambassador Programme launched last August will be explained by a panel of three youth ambassadors at the event.

To register or for more information on the event, visit alexpantonfoundation.ky.