Iguana cullers reminded to renew firearms licences

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Security and Firearms Licensing Unit is reminding the public that the special firearms licences issued to cullers registered with the 2018-2019 green iguana cull project have expired and need to be renewed.

Iguana cullers who held these licences are no longer permitted to use air rifles in residential areas or within 40 yards of a public road, police said.

“These special firearms licences, which are issued in addition to the standard firearms licence, will not be renewed until cullers have re-registered with the Department of Environment for the 2020 Cull,” the RCIPS said in a statement.

Cullers who want to renew the licences should visit the Security and Firearms Licensing Unit in Windjammer Plaza, police said. Otherwise, owners who only plan to cull on their own property, and not within 40 yards of a public road, can continue to use air rifles under the standard conditions of their existing firearms licence.

“We advise all firearms licence holders to review these conditions to ensure compliance with their licences,” said Inspector Gerald Joseph, who heads the unit. “Breaching these conditions will result in having your firearm seized and your licence revoked.”

Last year, cullers killed more than one million iguanas in the nationwide effort to rid the islands of the invasive species.