CCMI launching healthy reefs campaign

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is launching a year-long ‘We Need Healthy Reefs’ campaign, beginning with a free lecture at the National Gallery in Grand Cayman on Tuesday, 21 Jan.

The lecture, which will begin at 5:45pm, will be delivered by Anya Brown, a scientist from the University of Florida, which has collaborated with CCMI scientists on various aspects of coral reproductions and resiliency.

Brown’s lecture, titled ‘Coral health: From microbes to branches’, will explore how healthy coral is important for sustaining healthy reefs, focussing on types of coral growth, microscopic algae, and the corals themselves.

It will be the first of at least three lectures, all of which will be held at the National Gallery, CCMI said in a press release.

“The first event hosted by CCMI will be part of the 2020 Reef Lecture Series, a way to communicate work that comes out of the Little Cayman Research Centre by CCMI scientists and collaborators,” the institute stated.

Brown recently received her PhD from the Odum School of Ecology at the University of Georgia. She studied marine biology at Brown University and her research has taken her to Massachusetts, Maine, Georgia, California and French Polynesia.

Following her undergraduate programme, she completed a master of science at Cal State University, Northridge. She conducted both her master’s and PhD research in Moorea, French Polynesia. She is currently in the Ewel Postdoctoral Fellowship Programme in Ecology and Environmental Science.

To register to attend the lecture, visit https://donate.reefresearch.org/coralhealth2020.