Elite tops Scholars 2-0 in CIFA Women’s League

Elite SC beat a wounded Scholars ISC club 2-0 Sunday evening in a Cayman Islands Football Assocation Women’s League game at Ed Bush field, in West Bay. For the second week in a row, Scholars started their match without their full 11. Last week, the team started with nine players and this week they began with seven.

Scholars, however, managed to get three more players to help even the odds. Unfortunately for them, that didn’t stop Elite from getting the win. The game remained scoreless until the 75th minute, when Elite substitute Janel Ebanks broke the tie. Shanice Montieth added the second goal in the 88th minute.