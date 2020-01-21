The Cayman Islands men’s national football team is set to play in their first international friendly of the year against Pakistan on 12 Feb. at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Cayman has won four of their last six international matches, while finishing second in its group in League C of the CONCACAF Nations League competition. Cayman played a home-and-away international friendly series last year with Cuba, drawing on the road while falling at home.

Pakistan played a pair of FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in 2019, losing to Cambodia in both games. Cayman comes in at 193rd in the FIFA world rankings, while Pakistan sits at 201.