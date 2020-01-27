Slight drop in cruise passengers

Just over 1.8 million cruise visitors arrived in Grand Cayman last year, a decline of nearly 5%.

The figure, 1,831,011, is still the third-best year for cruise arrivals on record.

The 2018 total of 1.92 million passenger arrivals, bolstered by ships diverted from hurricane-hit countries in the eastern Caribbean, was the highest ever.

Representatives of Royal Caribbean have indicated that numbers could surge beyond 2.5 million if Cayman builds a cruise berthing facility. Opponents have suggested that would be more visitors than the island could handle.