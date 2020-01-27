Delta adds New York-Cayman route

Delta Air Lines is adding a seasonal non-stop flight between New York and Grand Cayman, starting 13 June.

The airline announced on Friday that it will operate a Saturday-only round-trip service from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Owen Roberts International Airport until 20 Aug. on its 160-seat Boeing 737-800 jets.

“This service to the Cayman Islands joins the ranks of our more than 200 daily departures to more than 80 destinations in 30 countries,” Chuck Imhof, Delta’s vice president of New York sales, said in a statement announcing the new route.

In the statement, Cayman Islands Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said, “We are excited to welcome increased airlift from New York City to Grand Cayman this summer, particularly with a long-time international partner like Delta Air Lines that has an extensive network of travellers in the tristate region.”

Delta already has a year-round service between Grand Cayman and Atlanta, and seasonal services from Detroit and Minneapolis.