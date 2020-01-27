The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation kicked off its youth beach season with a BIG-little Tournament on Saturday, 18 Jan. The competition, which paired adult players with junior players, was played ‘king/queen of the court’ style, where teams rotated and each ‘BIG’ played with each ‘little’.

Player Ailey Finch, 12, said she enjoyed the experience. “I liked being with older people because they could help me, and they were all so much fun,” she said. “It made me feel like a good volleyball player. I can’t wait for the next tournament.”

Players competed in seven games and accumulated points for each win. Andrea Tognazzo went undefeated and was crowned prince, while Megan McCoombs won five of her matches to earn the princess title. Alex McLaughlin and Alicia Proud-Rabess took king and queen, respectively. The next youth beach tournament takes place 15 Feb. at Seven Mile Public Beach