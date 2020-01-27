After three days of competition, Camana Bay Aquatic Club beat Seven Mile Swimmers and Stingray Swim Club at the 2020 Pete Ribbins Memorial Consolidated Water Meet at the Lions Aquatic Centre.

It was the first competitive swim meet of the year, and featured swimmers of all ages, including athletes attempting to achieve qualifying times for April’s CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Barbados. Stingray Swim Club hosted the meet, which was held 17-19 Jan.

“The Pete Ribbins Memorial meet is always a great meet for the senior swimmers coming off of very heavy training through the holiday break,” said Stingray head coach David Pursley. “The time away from school allows us to put more time in at the pool, and [the] racing is a real test [for] some tired bodies.”

He added, “The Friday night session featured a jam-packed pool of 10-and-under swimmers. The energy from Friday night was incredible. SSC had its largest turnout in years for the younger ones, which featured four different relays for the girls for the first time. We are very grateful for the sponsorship of Consolidated Water and are honoured to carry on the legacy of Pete Ribbins in the spirit of competition.”

Some of the swimmers who participated in the Pete Ribbins meet will be looking to compete in Jamaica at the end of January to try to achieve CARIFTA qualifying times.