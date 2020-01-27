Charmaine Moss and Canover Watson returned to Grand Court on Friday to face charges of fraud and corruption relating to the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

Moss and Watson have been jointly charged with former CONCACAF president Jeffery Webb, with one count of conspiracy to defraud the confederation.

During the mention hearing, which lasted 10 minutes, prosecutor Darlene Oko told Acting Justice Marlene Carter that the Crown was seeking an adjournment.

“The material the Crown seeks to rely on is substantial, and the Crown needs time to prepare a trial bundle,” said Oko.

The court heard that Watson also has other charges of a similar nature before the Grand Court and the prosecution was considering joining the charges.

“Mr. Watson has a dismissal application before Grand Court, and we await the outcome of that application,” she said. “We seek to join both matters, but that will depend on the outcome of the dismissal application.”

Court documents reveal that between January 2012 and September 2014, Moss, 45, Watson, 49, and Webb, 55, allegedly created a fake company called *Ironshore International Limited. Through that company, the trio is said to have claimed to be agents of Admiral Financial Centre Ltd. The charge further alleges that false, inflated invoices were submitted to CONCACAF.

Moss and Webb are jointly charged with an additional count of conspiracy to defraud CONCACAF, which alleges the submission of more fraudulent invoices during the same time period.

Moss also faces a third and final count of converting criminal property in relation to funds transferred to Ironshore International Limited and Moss International Limited.

During Friday’s hearing, Oko requested that the matter be put off until 20 March, at which time pleas are expected to be entered.

“Mr. Webb is named in the indictment,” said Oko. “We will set a trial date; if he is on island at that time, we will proceed with him, but if he is off island, we will proceed in his absence.”

At the time the offences are alleged to have occurred, Webb was serving as a FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) vice president, CONCACAF president and Cayman Islands Football Association president. Watson was serving in an executive role with CIFA. Moss was not a member of CIFA; however, she worked closely with the organisation.

Webb remains in the US under strict bail conditions, as he awaits sentencing on several counts of money laundering, fraud and racketeering – charges to which he has already pleaded guilty.

Moss and Watson were released on bail and will return to court on 20 March.

*Editor’s note: This company has no relation to a company of the same name based in the UK.