Boat captain denies manslaughter charges

Boat captain Sean Michael McDonald denied responsibility for a boating accident that claimed the lives of two people and injured another.

McDonald, a Canadian, pleaded not guilty on Friday, 24 Jan., to two counts of manslaughter and one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

The charges state that McDonald “on 11 August 2019, piloted a marine vessel namely ‘Pepper Jelly’, in a reckless and negligent manner that claimed the lives of John Turner and Emmanuel Brown”.

The charge of causing grievous bodily harm relates to a female passenger who was seriously injured in the boating accident.

This was McDonald’s first Grand Court appearance. He was released on bail.