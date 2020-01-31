Action during Round 9 of the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League included more than 15 yellow cards, five red cards, and a referee getting assaulted during the match between Bodden Town FC and Academy SC.

North Side vs. Sunset FC was among the drama-filled games, with two of the five red cards issued in the latest round coming from this match. However, in the end, it was North Side suffering an-too-familiar defeat, this time at the hands of Sunset 4-0.

In the game featuring Roma USC against Latinos FC there was also a red card issued, this time to Roma’s Keneil Hillock after his second yellow card for reckless tackles. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

East End SC earned their third league win, beating George Town SC thanks to a goal from Sean Ebanks. However, Ebanks was later sent off the field after he received a red card in the 88th minute. The game finished 1-0.

In the match between Bodden Town FC and Academy, Bodden Town was a heavy favourite after winning every game since the start of the season, but Academy handed the league leaders their first loss. Frustration started to build for Bodden Town as they felt they were robbed of a penalty in the first half. In the second half, Academy’s Eric Wilson scored in the 64th minute. At this point, eight yellow cards had already been issued between both squads. Bodden Town found the back of the net in the 70th minute but that was disallowed as an offside. In the 85th minute, the game was called to a halt after altercations begun on the field when Bodden Town goalkeeper Shakur Welcome was shown a red card. While referee Ben Whitty was trying to leave the field, a Bodden Town player, who was on the bench at the time, raced over to where Whitty was walking and hit him to the ground. Whitty received treatment at Cayman Islands Hospital, and Bodden Town FC were suspended from the league.

In games that were less contentious. Scholars ISC enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Future SC, and Elite SC scored seven goals to earn a dominant 7-0 win over Alliance FC.