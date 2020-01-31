The Cayman Islands Boxing Association will host its first local competitive fight night on Saturday at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym. Boxers from both the after-school and the youth programmes will be competing in exhibition bouts. Fight fans also will be treated to some of the Cayman national team’s boxers competing in bouts as well, with Brandy Barnes, Hepseba Angel, and Caribbean heavyweight champion Jaden Eccleston, who will be in the main event of the evening against Stewart Whittle.

“The purpose of the event is really to keep our boxers active for the beginning of the year and allow them ring practice, as well as trying to generate interest in boxing ahead of the national championships scheduled for April,” said CIBA president Leyla Jackson.

Cayman’s national head boxing coach Floyd Trumpet said the event will help amateur boxers excel.

“This event on February 1, is the first of many that we have planned for boxers in our programme this year,” said Trumpet. “It’s just a way to keep our boxers busy and, in the meantime, get some experience before we compete at the Caribbean level and even international level. “We want to go out there with some experience under our belt instead of going out there and meeting guys with many fights and we only have one or two. We’re trying to compete locally so we can have some experience so when we go out to box on the outside, our boxers will feel comfortable in the ring.”