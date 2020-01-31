Mossy taxi: from teacher to driver

A taxi driver and tour guide is gaining popularity for his exceptionally funny tours on Cayman Brac.

He is a charming fellow, knowledgeable and articulate, with a fine sense of humour. He is also a gifted storyteller and, on occasion, amuses tourists with his adventurous recounts of Brac history.

Retired teacher Richard “Mossy” Moss, 72, started his Cayman career 30 years ago in the Brac Education Department. He worked as a schoolteacher at the Cayman Brac High School after leaving the UK.

He taught Spanish there for 20 years until he retired at the age of 60. He also drove a school bus for many years and taught part-time at the Brac Campus of the University College of the Cayman Islands.

In the past three years, however, he has had a different kind of student in his care. He now has a job behind the steering wheel, ferrying passengers to different destinations.

Speaking about how he came to join the taxi industry, Moss said he was approached by a person from the Brac Transport Board enquiring if he would be interested in being a tour guide and taxi driver after one of the three taxi drivers on the island retired. Moss said he jumped at the opportunity.

“I love meeting people and sharing my love of the Brac and I thought it was a fantastic idea,” Moss said.

“This island of Cayman Brac is unique, with its rugged beauty and friendly people. I tell the tourists all about the island’s history, about the first settlers and visiting pirates and I show them pirate treasure found on the Brac,” he said.

Grand Cayman resident Jordan Dilbert says Mossy has all the Cayman Brac hotspots covered.

“He’s a really helpful person and makes staying in the Brac an awesome experience with his knowledge of the island and his welcoming spirit,” Dilbert said.

“Everybody enjoys a tour around the island, especially exploring a couple of caves and the bluff,” Moss said.

Humour aside, Moss also imparts important historical facts from years of research that will definitely keep visitors interested.

One of his favourite moments with a tour passenger was the time he took someone to the end of the bluff and told them to study the pictures on the Cayman dollar bill while enjoying the nice sea breezes. It was remarkable how much information there was on the bill, and what there was to learn about it. The tourist was well impressed.

Moss is married to his lovely wife Mirna, from Honduras. His daughter Janine, her husband Karl and two grandsons live on Grand Cayman. His other daughter Kerry and his granddaughter Grace live in the UK.