More than 1,100 visitors descended on the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park for its annual Family Fun Day, which raised at least $7,000 for the park’s new Children’s Garden.

“Seeing new and familiar faces of all ages enjoying the Botanic Park was truly rewarding for all participants, volunteers and staff,” said the park’s general manager John Lawrus, in a press release issued by the Tourism Attraction Board, which manages the facility.

The event was co-hosted by park management and the Garden Club of the Cayman Islands.

Garden Club member Jill Wood said in the press release that more than $2,100 was raised from this year’s Tombola alone.

Over the past five years of hosting this event, the Garden Club has raised close to $30,000, all of which, Wood said, has gone towards completing the Children’s Garden.

“We are tasked with funding the maze and the sensory garden that will be featured in the new space. We really want to thank everyone who has supported the Family Fun Day over the years,” she said. Attendees enjoyed activities such as face painting and lawn games, an arts and crafts station, a plant sale, and displays by the Mosquito Research and Control Unit and the Department of Environment.

Inside the Rotary Schoolhouse, Garden Club members taught children the art of floral décor, how to plant seedlings and silver thatch plaiting.