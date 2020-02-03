Olympic coach Yin Alvarez trained the Cayman boys gymnastics team during a three-day clinic last month.

Cayman Island Gymnastics Association sponsored the clinic with Alvarez, who has trained athletes from all over the world, including competitors who have gone on to win national championships, world championships and even Olympic events.

“I left Grand Cayman impressed with the hospitality of the people I had the pleasure of meeting,” said Alvarez. “The gymnasts I worked with have talent and worked very hard. I hope to have the opportunity to return and continue working with them.”

Local gymnastics coach Kyle Perry said bringing in Alvarez was eye-opening for several reasons. “

Having coach Yin, an Olympic coach, come to Cayman was beneficial for both the athletes and myself as a coach,” said Perry. “Thank you, CIGA for organising this. The boys progressed so much this past week and I am looking forward to future camps and competitions with the boys and coach Yin.”

Gymnast Alex Hare, 12, said, he found the coach “very inspiring which encouraged me to work harder. The training was very motivating and a little tiring. I aim to keep working just as hard.”

Justin Spencer, 12, shared similar views. “Coach Yin Alvarez not only helped me improve my gymnastic skills, but he helped me mentally as an athlete. I feel more confident as I approach future competitions. I learned a lot from this training camp.”

Karthik Adapa, 15, added; “The clinic was a wonderful and informative experience. Coach Yin helped me achieve and execute the skills I was striving to get. I feel that he has forever affected the way I train in a positive way.”

Senior athlete Igor Magalhães, 16, who has represented Cayman internationally on several occasions, also took part in the clinic.

“It was a great experience and I am happy I got the chance to be a part of this camp and learn valuable information and advice that I will be able to continue in the future,” said Magalhães.

The next competition for the five boys will be the Gasparilla Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida on 21-23 Feb.