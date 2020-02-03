International law firm Walkers is once again supporting young tennis players on Cayman Brac by funding the 2020 Sister Islands’ children’s tennis programme, run by the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands. Over the years, Walkers’ support of the tennis federation within Cayman Brac has supplied the schools with portable tennis nets, shorter racquets and slower-than-standard balls, which makes the game easier for junior players, according to a press release.

“Continuity of funding is really important for programmes like these, so we’re really grateful to Walkers for sponsoring Brac kids for a seventh successive year. That’s quite some commitment,” said Susan Lindsay of the federation, in the release.

The sponsorship from the law firm has also led to tennis becoming part of introductory physical education lessons within the Brac’s two primary schools and at Layman Scott High School, which tennis pro Neil Fernandez has assisted with on a regular basis.

“There is no access to racquet sports on the island other than through this programme with Walkers,” said the high school’s PE teacher, Michael Hundt. “We’re really lucky, we value it.”

Cayman Brac primary sports teacher Lavender Bryan added, “I’ve learnt a lot of new skills, and so have the kids. We’ve seen a lot of progress.”

Walkers partner Dorothy Scott, said, “We are delighted to continue our support of the TFCI’s Sister Islands’ children’s tennis programme, which provides children in Cayman Brac with the opportunity to play tennis and learn more about the sport from an experienced coach. It is great to see the kids enthusiastically learning different techniques of play, while having fun and keeping active.”