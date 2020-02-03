A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other men in Bodden Town in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.

Police were alerted shortly after 1:30am about the incident at an address on Abbotsford Drive.

“It was reported that a man had arrived at the location when he was approached by three other men and an altercation ensued, during which the man was injured with a knife. The other men then fled the scene,” police said in a statement.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was transported to hospital for treatment.

He was subsequently discharged.

Police said the suspects were all described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and of fair complexion.

They are believed to be in their late twenties, according to police.