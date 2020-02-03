Water service interruptions for Windsor Park

Water Authority customers in the Windsor Park area could experience interruptions to their service on Tuesday and Wednesday as post-earthquake pipeline replacements are carried out.

In a statement, the company said that further to temporary measures to restore water in areas with significant infrastructure damage, it will be carrying out pipeline-replacement work over the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, from 9am to 4pm, the Water Authority will be replacing pipeline along Oak Mill Street, where the quake caused sinkholes. Customers on Oak Mill Street between Fairfax Way and Border Drive, and along Border Drive, Norbrook Street, Dallas Lane, Oakdale Close, Oakland Street and Fairfax Way, will be without water during this period.

“The Authority may need to further interrupt water service within the community of Windsor Park and could result in water service over the next two days,” the Water Authority said.

It added that, where possible, customers will be given notice, and updates will continue to be published on the authority’s website, www.waterauthority.ky, and on social media.