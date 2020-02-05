Pedestrian injured in hit and run

A woman using a pedestrian crossing on West Bay Road was injured Wednesday night after being struck by a car which then left the scene.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30pm, on a crosswalk south of Gecko Link.

Emergency services attended the location and the woman was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was expected to be discharged later on Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle was described as a small white car, with a registration number beginning with 188.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.