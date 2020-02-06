Week four of the Alex Alexander Memorial Cup tournament featured two games at the South Sound rugby club Saturday afternoon. The Fidelity Cayman Storm continue their winning ways after defeating the Advance Fire and Plumbing Buccaneers, 43-17.

The match was highly competitive in the first half with both teams going back and forth with several tries. At one point, the score was 18-17. Buccaneers’ Mike Luxton, who scored all two of the tries for his team in the first half, left the pitch due to a shoulder injury before the half finished. His absense allowed the Storm to pick apart the Bucs in the second half.

“The main reason for the win is our team spirit. It is absolutely vibrant in our team at the moment and it feels like a family,” said Cayman Storm’s James Tucker. “We had a great opposition today in the Buccaneers; they put up a tremendous effort against us and it wasn’t until the final quarter we really started to edge our way forward because they were so competitive. “But like I said, the main thing that carried us through was the team spirit amongst us to get the extra inch and get the victory.”

In the other game, Queensgate Pigs Trotters took on John Doak Tradview Markets Iguanas. The short-handed Pigs Trotters were lacking substitutes but managed to put on a tightly contested first half. Going into the second half, however, the Iguanas started to pull away with the and went on to win the game, 40-17.