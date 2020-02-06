Water Authority quake damages still being assessed

The Water Authority continues to work to determine the full scale of the damage to its infrastructure caused by the 28 Jan. 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The authority said Thursday that repairs are still being carried out following the earthquake which caused minor structural damage.

However, the quake, which was also felt in Jamaica, Cuba and Miami, left several sinkholes on all three Cayman Islands.

“The Authority is still investigating the full impact to our water distribution network, and it appears that the majority of the issues are found between George Town and Bodden Town (east of Bodden Town the system appears to have had less impact),” the Authority told the Cayman Compass in a statement Thursday.

It said the initial response to the earthquake was focussed on identifying the significant leaks that caused pressure issues with its system and restoring service to all customers.

The authority said it is too early to determine the cost of the earthquake damage.

“Our team continues to work during regular business hours and where necessary outside of business hours, to identify areas of damages and make the required repairs,” the authority said.

The New Works team, it added, will be working along South Sound Road, in the vicinity of Sunrise Apartments.

In addition, the authority’s operations teams will be working in the vicinity of the Printers Way roundabout, and near the Frank Hall Homes in the Beach Bay neighbourhood.

Water Authority Director Gelia Frederick-van Genderen has advised customers that there may be periods in which they experience intermittent service or lower-than-normal water pressure.

“The Authority will endeavour to give as much notice as possible to our customers, and customers can visit our website or social media pages for updates on where works will take place. We also ask that our customers report any leaks they may encounter so that the Authority can investigate the matter,” she told the Compass.

Residents in Lower Valley and Savannah, the authority said, can expect lower-than-normal pressure between 9am and 4pm over the next few days.

“The Water Authority continues to make repairs to its water distribution and production network following last week’s earthquake. Over the next five days, the Authority will be making adjustments to its water distribution pumping system in Lower Valley, to ensure it keeps up with the daily water demands,” the statement said.