Business in brief

Appleby elects new board

Offshore law firm Appleby has appointed Malcolm Molle as the new group managing partner.

He has been with the firm since 2003, working previously in the Appleby Bermuda office and leading the opening of the Appleby offices in Mauritius and the Seychelles. Moller will continue with his role as managing partner of Appleby’s Mauritius and Seychelles offices alongside his new group managing partner responsibilities.

Appleby has also elected a new board, comprising Cameron Adderley, global practice group head of corporate and managing partner in Hong Kong; James Gaudin, corporate partner in Jersey; Malcolm Moller; Simon Raftopoulos, corporate partner in Cayman; and John Wasty, global practice group co-head of dispute resolution.

KPMG launches ‘Ignite Your Future’ for local students

KPMG has launched a new programme aimed at helping local students who are interested in a future career in accounting, finance, actuarial science or accounting information systems.

The KPMG Ignite Your Future initiative offers local and overseas scholarship opportunities, as well as a range of internships at the firm, for both undergraduates and postgraduates.

“As Cayman is a premier global financial hub, there’s no better place to start a career in finance and financial related industries than at a Cayman based firm, especially [one] which has numerous international opportunities in the future,” said Sheenah Hislop, partner and head of local recruitment at KPMG, said in a press release.

“We are excited to launch The KPMG Ignite Your Future Program. We know from the talent of our previous scholarship students that there is a wealth of brilliance on our small island. We are looking forward to supporting Cayman’s young people as they pursue great careers,” she added.

More information, including how to apply for a scholarship or internship can be found at www.kpmg.ky/en/home/careers/graduates, or by emailing Cindy Reid at [email protected]

Truman Bodden Law School publishes new book

Truman Bodden Law School’s Academic Press has recently published the third edition of ‘Equity & Trusts’, a textbook explaining the English law of trusts.

“The book is written to give students a comprehensive introduction to this tricky subject,” said Scott Atkins, the book’s author and law school deputy director.

“The book will support and underpin the students’ learning whilst giving them a rounded knowledge of the law of trusts. It is written in a user-friendly manner, with diagrams and flow-charts included alongside the text. Students in the past have always received it well,” he said.