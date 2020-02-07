CEO conference to assess impact on Cayman of global conflict

The annual RF Cayman Economic Outlook conference is set for Friday, 6 March, at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and themed ‘Colliding Global Interests: Assessing the Impact’.

In announcing the event, RF Group president, Michael Anderson, said in a press release that the theme recognises the conflicts that have arisen over the last decade between entrenched interests of established economies or ‘superpowers’ and those that challenge the status quo.

In addition, the conference will address the tensions created by the emergence of new technologies and their impact on both employment and the concentration of wealth.

The catastrophic damage to small island states resulting from global warming, perhaps the most relevant issue locally, is another topic.

In this case, large economies fail to recognise the impact and, as such, do not assist in covering the costs of the devastation, Anderson said.

“While we typically see these global issues as impacting larger countries and economies, whether it’s through rising oil costs, increased tariffs on imported goods from China, restrictions on goods purchased from various suppliers, or coping with earthquakes and increasingly powerful storms, these colliding global interests actually have a direct impact on our daily lives in Cayman,” he said.

“This year’s conference seeks to identify both the key risks and opportunities arising out of these global conflicts, making us better able to manage their impact and potentially benefit from their consequences.”

The conference’s keynote speaker will be ambassador Nicholas Burns, a career diplomat who served under Democratic and Republican presidents, and he will offer a bipartisan view of foreign affairs and global trends in the 21st century.

Registration for the event is now open with early bird rates through 9 Feb. Further details are available online at rfceo.ky. RF CEO is an accredited continuing professional development provider.