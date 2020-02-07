Cayman Arts Festival hosts international musicians

One of the most exciting arts events in the Cayman Islands – the Cayman Arts Festival – will be taking place this month, with a raft of international and local musical talent on the calendar.

The festival takes place from 13-22 Feb., showcasing world-class performers such as violinist Kristine Balanas and her sister, cellist Margarita Balanas, from Latvia; The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass from the US; and the Lana Janjanin Trio, hailing from Croatia.

Over the years, Cayman Arts Festival has traditionally supported various art forms in addition to music; this year is no exception. During its fringe events, audiences will be entertained by students from the festival’s afterschool programme, while being able to view a range of locally-made products created by artists from the Visual Arts Society. The fringe events will also feature poetry readings by local poets from the Cayman Poetry Society.

Cayman Arts Festival continues its successful partnership with the Jubilate afterschool programme, where students will present a classical music concert. Music for Children, a morning concert to be held at the George Town Library, is a new addition to the festival, which expands its reach to a younger audience.

The festival’s tradition of holding educational and cultural workshops for local students is alive and well. For the 2020 festival, the main performers will present free educational concerts for students attending both public and private schools.

Cayman Arts Festival schedule

Kristine Balanas and Margarita Balanas – violin and cello recital

Thur., 13 Feb. | Agape Family Worship Centre, 7pm

US$40 – Adults, US$15 – Students (up to 18 years old)

Latvian natives Kristine and Margarita Balanas are two of the most exciting and versatile artists of their generation. Known for their distinguished artistry and mesmerising stage presence, the pair have quickly earned an international reputation as critically-acclaimed soloists in the vanguard of classical music. The sisters’ unique and visionary approach has captivated the industry, and they have been praised on a global scale for their revolutionary ideas.

Websites: www.margaritabalanas.com, www.kristinebalanas.com

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass concert

Sat., 15 Feb. | Marriott Hotel Ballroom, 7pm

US$40 – Adults, US$15 – Students (up to 18 years old)

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is a veritable ‘dream team’ of virtuoso brass players dedicated to bringing the joy of great music to a wide range of audiences. With a diverse group that reflects American culture, the ensemble burst onto the music scene with a debut performance in Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center. They also enjoyed a residency at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts and a special feature on the National Public Radio show, ‘All Things Considered’. Performances by The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass include holiday concerts, family concerts, and traditional brass concerts.

Website: www.rmpbb.com

Cayman Arts Festival and the Visual Arts Society

Mon., 17 Feb. | Public Library, George Town, 5pm

This event presents an evening of visual art, music and poetry, with the participation of the young jazz musicians from CAF Soul Septet and local poets.

Music for Children

Tue., 18 Feb. | Public Library, George Town, 10:30am

An event for children of all ages, but especially for those in kindergarten, where they will discover the joys of live classical music, brought to them by students enrolled in the CAF Afterschool programme.

CAF and University College of the Cayman Islands

Wed., 19 Feb. | Camana Bay Cinema, 6pm

Cayman Arts Festival’s founders, sponsors, volunteers, musicians and fans have their own stories about CAF from its inception in 2004 to now. Some of these stories will be shared with the public in a groundbreaking documentary to be released in conjunction with CAF 2020.

Music at the Library

Thur., 20 Feb. | Public Library, George Town, 6pm

Cayman Arts Festival and the Cayman Islands Public Library Service proudly present monthly one-hour concerts which include classical music, poetry and readings from local poets and writers.

The event, which for this month forms part of the Cayman Arts Festival 2020 programme, will showcase the following performers: Glen Inanga (piano), Antonio Sanchez Alvarez (cello) and Yoan Tamayo Garcia (violin). Their programme will contain works by José White Lafitte, Guido López-Gavilán, Astor Piazzolla and Ernesto Lecuona.

CAF and Jubilate

Fri., 21 Feb. | Cayman Islands Baptist Church (Pedro Castle Rd., Savannah), 5:30pm

For this event, Cayman Arts Festival and Jubilate will showcase students from their afterschool programmes, partnering again in what has become a very strong artistic collaboration.

Lana Janjanin Trio – jazz concert

Sat., 22 Feb. | Camana Bay Cinema, 7pm

US$40 – Adults, US$15 – Students

(up to 18 years old)

The Lana Janjanin Trio is a group of young, talented and versatile musicians, founded and led by Lana Janjanin in her pursuit of performing her original music. It consists of Lana Janjanin (vocals, piano, composition), Marko Ferlan (electric bass/double bass) and Lukas Fellner (drums), all of whom are classically trained musicians with a great passion for many genres of music, including jazz, soul and rhythm and blues, which they combine in performances, creating their own individual sound and style.

| Websites: www.lanajanjanin.com, www.lanamusic.eu

About the Cayman Arts Festival

Incorporated in 2003 by Glen Inanga and Jennifer Micallef – both world-renowned concert pianists – and Sharon Roulstone, a Caymanian attorney, Cayman Arts Festival brings international artists to the Cayman Islands and showcases local artists.

Since its establishment, the festival has decisively acted on its belief that education should be among its core purposes. This is embodied in its mission statement: “To bring world-class performing arts to the Cayman Islands to inspire, entertain and educate.” Since 2004, more than 1,800 students have attended workshops or master classes with visiting artists.

The 2018 festival was a very successful event. Attendance numbers indicate the joy and inspiration that it brought to the Cayman Islands.

• 12 events were held over 10 days

• 20 artists performed in six different venues

• More than 1,500 people attended the festival

• More than 1,000 tickets were sold for the main festival events

• More than 150 people attended the fringe events

• More than 300 children attended the special youth-oriented events

Tickets for Cayman Arts Festival can be purchased online at www.caymanartsfestival.com. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.caymanartsfestival.com or Cayman Arts Festival’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Alternatively, call 922-5550 or email [email protected]