The Toyota Center Arena in Houston, Texas, will host Ultimate Fighting Championship 247 on Saturday night. Jon Jones, who is considered one of the greatest UFC light heavyweight champions of all time, will step into the octagon to defend his belt against undefeated top contender, Dominick Reyes. The Cayman Compass enlisted the help of Cayman boxing head coach Floyd Trumpet and 3-1 Pro MMA fighter Floyd Moxam to break down the mega fight, with Compass sports journalist Seaford Russell Jr., a two-time silver medallist for Copa Jiu Jitsu, also weighing in.

Floyd Moxam prediction:

Dominick Reyes is the up and coming contender who many feel has the tools to beat Jones. He has good southpaw boxing and an under-rated take-down defence. His biggest flaw – experience. Jones has 21 fights in the UFC, while Reyes has only had 12 professional fights. I feel this fight will come down to fight IQ and experience. Reyes has a puncher’s chance, but Jones has proven time and time again that he is extremely hard to hit. His 84-inch reach has been a puzzle that the best strikers have had nightmares trying to solve.

Jones uses his massive reach to keep his opponents on the outside with straight punches and a variety of kicks. If an opponent does get on the inside, he then uses his high-level wrestling to take the fight to the mats, where he usually finishes opponents with his vicious elbows or submissions. Reyes will have a chance if he can manage to get on the inside of Jones’ reach and keep the fight standing. I don’t see that happening. Jones is a calculated fighter and is always adjusting mid-fight. This will likely be a late stoppage or unanimous decision, with Jones using his experience to drag Reyes into the later rounds and capitalising on his inexperience in championship fights.

Winner: Jon Jones

Method: Unanimous decision

Floyd Trumpet prediction:

I’m going with Jones. Reyes is indeed a worthy opponent, but I don’t think he is in Jon Jones’ league right now.

Winner: Jon Jones

Method: Late-round knockout

Seaford Russell Jr. prediction:

It goes without saying that Jones is the more complete fighter coming into the bout. He can beat Reyes anywhere the fight goes. However, Reyes does have a powerful left had that can be the deciding factor if Jones isn’t careful. This wouldn’t be the first time Jones has faced a powerful fighter. In fact, in Jones’ last fight against Tiago Santos, people were saying that Jones could get KO’d because of Santos’ power, but that didn’t happen and I don’t think it will happen anytime soon.

Jones’ experience will allow him to set the pace of the fight and put Reyes in a place he’s never been before.

Winner: Jon Jones

Method: Third-round submission