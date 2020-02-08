RCIPS: Men armed with knives rob Tortuga liquor

Two men armed with knives robbed the Tortuga liquor store in Governors Square Friday shortly after 9pm, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

An employee was assaulted during the robbery and was transferred by emergency services to the hospital for treatment. The individual has been discharged. RCIPS did not specify the type of injury suffered.

The two men made off with an unspecified quantity of cash. One was reported to have fled towards Cost-U-Less.

The suspects were described as wearing all black clothing, long pants, long-sleeved shirts and gloves, with their faces covered.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.