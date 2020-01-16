The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host Ultimate Fighting Championship 246 on Saturday night, which will see the return of the notorious Conor McGregor taking on UFC veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. McGregor will step in the octagon for the first time since losing to undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. Cerrone will be looking to get back on track after losing his last two fights. The non-title main event will close out the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2020. The Cayman Compass enlisted the help of Cayman boxing head coach Floyd Trumpet and 3-1 Pro MMA fighter Floyd Moxam to break down the mega fight, with Compass sports journalist Seaford Russell Jr., a two-time silver medallist for Copa Jiu Jitsu, also weighing in.

Floyd Moxam predictions:

As a fan, I want Cowboy to win. If I’m putting money on this fight, then I’m going with Conor. Donald Cerrone has an underrated ground game; it has helped him win more fights than anyone in UFC history. He would have a significant advantage in a grappling exchange with McGregor. He has stated in multiple interviews that he intends on striking with Conor. Bad idea. Cowboy might be a more technically sound striker than Conor, but Cowboy is a slow starter and has struggled with fighters who have an aggressive boxing style.

Conor has become the biggest star in the sport by talking a big game and delivering early knockouts in his fights. Cowboy will have a size advantage and should use his reach to stay on the outside and counter with takedowns when Conor closes the distance. He needs to drag this fight into the later rounds where Conor has struggled. I believe that Conor’s style of explosive boxing will be the deciding factor in this fight. If he can get on the inside and land his left hand, it could be a short night.

Winner: Conor McGregor

Method: Round 2 TKO

Floyd Trumpet predictions:

I’m going with the Cowboy for the win by KO or late submission. He is a more complete fighter and I think he has multiple tools to choose from, unlike Conor. Plus Conor was out for a while. During that time, Cowboy was still grinding. So, for Conor making his comeback against a top opponent is going to be hard.

Winner: Donald Cerrone

Method: Round 4 submission

Seaford Russell Jr. predictions:

This one is tough for me. It’s a bout between my two favourite fighters. However, I’ll have to go with McGregor; not because I don’t think Cerrone can beat him, but because McGregor looks more focussed than ever, while Cerrone seems to be taking this as ‘just another fight’. Like Moxam said, Cerrone has made comments throughout fight week indicating that he intends to stand with McGregor. If this is the case, Cerrone won’t make it past the third. Out of Cerrone’s 36 wins, 17 are by submission, so, if he is smart, he’ll use his jiu jitsu to even his chances of winning.

Winner: Conor McGregor

Method: Round 2 TKO