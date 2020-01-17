Sign in
Join
Home
News
Cayman News
Business
Crime and Courts
Lifestyle
Sports
Video
Weather
Spotlight and Features
News Archives
Issues
Founded Upon the Seas
Port Vote 2019
Friday Features
Sargassum
Opinion
Editorial
Letters
Columns
Cartoons
Write a Letter to the Editor
Calendar
Event Listings
Notices
Submit an Event
Cayman Islands Public Holidays 2020
Interactive
Our Brands
All Publications
Women In Business
Cayman Health
Flava
Hurricane Guide 2019
Inside Out
More
Subscribe
Contests
View eVersion and Classifieds
Advertise With Us
Print Media Kit
Online Media Kit
Editorial Staff
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Online Subscriptions
Physical Paper Delivery
Special Features and Publications
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
Terms and Conditions
RSS Feed Information
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Create an account
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
79
F
Cayman Islands
Friday, January 17, 2020
Sign in / Join
Contact
Subscribe
Members
Login
Membership Levels
Password Reset
Register
Advertise
Help
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Cayman Compass
Home
News
Cayman News
Business
Crime and Courts
Lifestyle
Sports
Video
Weather
Spotlight and Features
News Archives
Issues
Founded Upon the Seas
Port Vote 2019
Friday Features
Sargassum
Opinion
Editorial
Letters
Columns
Cartoons
Write a Letter to the Editor
Calendar
Event Listings
Notices
Submit an Event
Cayman Islands Public Holidays 2020
Interactive
Our Brands
All Publications
Women In Business
Cayman Health
Flava
Hurricane Guide 2019
Inside Out
More
Subscribe
Contests
View eVersion and Classifieds
Advertise With Us
Print Media Kit
Online Media Kit
Editorial Staff
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Online Subscriptions
Physical Paper Delivery
Special Features and Publications
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
Terms and Conditions
RSS Feed Information
Home
Opinion
Cartoons
Selfie
Opinion
Cartoons
Selfie
By
CaymanMan
-
January 17, 2020
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Linkedin
Email
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Log in to leave a comment
- Advertisement -
This week
Reject
January 13, 2020
Top Stories
January 10, 2020
Holding down the fort: Women left behind in Cayman’s seafaring years
January 16, 2020
Cayman Compass is the Cayman Islands' most trusted news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news from the Cayman Islands, as well as other parts of the Caribbean.
This site uses cookies.
Find out more.
CLOSE