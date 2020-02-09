Man mugged on West Bay Road

Police are investigating a robbery of a man on West Bay in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The mugging occurred around shortly before 2:30am, just south of Gecko Link, police said.

A man had been walking along the road when he was approached by two men dressed in dark clothing who robbed him of cash and personal items. The robbers fled the scene in a dark pick-up truck, which travelled towards West Bay, according to police.

No weapons were used in the incident and the victim was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.