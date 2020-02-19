Cayman junior tennis players Jake Booker, Oskar Bjuroe and Zach Jackson teamed up to earn Cayman’s first-ever win in its maiden appearance at the 2020 Junior Davis Cup North/Central America & Caribbean Pre-qualifying tournament earlier this month, in El Salvador. Cayman beat Curacao 2-1 in its third group match for its lone win of the tournament. Cayman as a team finished third in its group and 15th overall.

“This opportunity allowed our players to see the various levels from across the Caribbean and Central America and to create friendships. It was also very beneficial for the future of competitive tennis in the Cayman Islands,” Cayman coach Scott Kidd said in a press release, adding he hoped Cayman would be able to compete again at the event next year.

The team finished behind Dominican Republic and Panama and ahead of Curacao in Group D play. The three juniors went on to face Aruba and Suriname in the playoffs, losing those “hard-fought matches”, Kidd said. Cayman was meant to play Bahamas in the 15th/16th-place match and that match was retired 0-0. The pre-qualifying tournament, which was held 1-7 Feb., was ultimately won by Costa Rica, which defeated the hosts in the final to move on to the regional qualifiers later this year. Full results.