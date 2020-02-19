Northamptonshire County Cricket Academy beat Cayman National Select by four wickets at the Jimmy Powell Oval in West Bay on Sunday. The Cayman Select side batted first, scoring 96 in their allotted 20 overs. Northamptonshire chased down the target for the loss of six wickets with an over to spare.Northamptonshire captain Amrit Basra topped scoring for the visiting side with 18 from 16 balls, including one six.

“This is really good for our younger players to experience a higher level of cricket in the different bowlers, and experience the different skills that the opposition will display,” said Basra. “It’s also part of their learning curve.”

The game marked Northamptonshire’s third time playing against Cayman’s cricketers since arriving on the island for their pre-season tour. The county side has won two and lost one of their matches so far. They were in action again at press time Wednesday against the CPL All Stars. Northamptonshire is one of 18 first-class county clubs in England and Wales. Its visit to Cayman is part of a strategic partnership between Northamptonshire CCC and Cayman Cricket. Basra said his team is enjoying the tour but still adjusting to the island sun.

“The competition has been quite good,” said Basra. “We’ve had a great welcoming as we arrived. The first day, we had great facilities, great training; it was a nice long session. We are still getting used to the climate here; the heat has been challenging. It really tests your mentality out there because, back in England, you can get seven overs in no time, and out here, we’re struggling to go through four, so it really tests your fitness. “The island is extremely beautiful though. We went to the beach on the first morning and we enjoyed the blue seas. It was lovely.”

Northamptonshire will play their final game of their pre-season tour against Cayman National senior men’s team at the Jimmy Powell Oval on Saturday.