Cayman’s Rasheem Brown set a new indoor 60 metre hurdles record for his school, Milligan College in Tennessee, at the 2020 Camel City Invitational in North Carolina earlier this month. On 8 Feb., Brown ran 7.78 to win gold, breaking the record of 7.81, which he set last year.

“Knowing that this is just my second race of the season shows where I can be in upcoming meets,” said Brown. “I’m going into the year, heading into the outdoor season, and I’m looking forward to qualifying for the Olympics. That’s the path that I’m on right now and I’m going to try to stay on that path – remain healthy, stay focussed and keep in mind that it is a process and everything won’t happen all at once, but learn as you go.

“I learned being patient is essential when it comes to achieving the desire of your heart. I know it’s finally here and, in the moment, it was emotional for me, I dreamt about this and I train hard and now the work is paying off.”

The 2017 CARIFTA silver medallist was hopeful of continuing his winning ways after the Camel City Invitational. He competed at the Virginia Military Institute Indoor Classic on 14 Feb., where he also took gold, but this time against division I athletes.

“I had high confidence that I would perform at the best of my ability,” said Brown. “Previously, I wasn’t able to get competition like that, so I feel privileged to be able to defeat the higher class, compared to the class that I’m in right now.”