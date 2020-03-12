Jamal Walton; Fr., Texas A&M, men’s track & field

Texas A&M’s men’s track-and-field team placed third overall at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships thanks to the assistance of freshman Jamal Walton. Walton took second in the 400-metres, clocking the third-fastest time in the US this season at 45.62 seconds. In addition, Walton, Devin Dixon, Bryce Deadmon and Carlton Orange earned first team all-conference honours in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:04.86.

Louis Gordon; Fr., University of Albany, men’s track & field

Louis Gordon continues to shine as a freshman at the University of Albany. He won gold in the men’s high jump at the 2020 Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America (IC4A) and the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships at Boston University, clearing 2.10m.

Rasheem Brown; So., Milligan College, men’s track & field

Milligan College sophomore Rasheem Brown earned his third National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national title after winning the 60-metre hurdles at the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships at South Dakota State University’s Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on 7 March. Brown’s winning time was 7.70 seconds.

Pearl Morgan; Sr., Central Methodist University, women’s track & field

Central Methodist University senior Pearl Morgan placed 20th in the women’s 400 metres with a time of 58.56 at the 2020 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

Sarah Jackson; Fr., University of Northern Colorado, women’s swimming

University of Northern Colorado freshman Sarah Jackson swam the women’s 200-yard breaststroke in 2:30.06 to place 28th at the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving Championships.