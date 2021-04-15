Brown runs second personal best for the outdoor season

Caymanian hurdler Rasheem Brown has recorded a new personal best in the 110-metre hurdles after competing at the 2021 Aggie Invitational hosted by his school on 10 April.

The North Carolina A&T State University junior clocked 13.65 in taking first place. Brown has competed in two 110m hurdles since the outdoor season opened in early March, earning personal bests in both races.

He says his results did not meet his expectations but he is pleased regardless. “I was happy but not satisfied,” Brown told the Cayman Compass.

PB in 110m hurdles 10 April: 13.65 seconds

27 March:13.68 seconds

“I ran another personal of best of 13.65 for my second race of the season but there’s work needed to be done and with competition, I’ll definitely lower my personal best,” said Brown.

Brown says he remains focussed on trying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.