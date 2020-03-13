The 2020 CARIFTA Games, scheduled to take place in Bermuda this April has been postponed, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Bermuda National Athletics Association (BNAA) issued a press release on 13 March. to the countries schedule to take part in the meet. The released stated; On behalf of the Bermuda National Athletics Association, the Carifta Local Organizing Committee, the NACAC Executive Board and the Carifta member countries we would like to advise that following long discussions and consultation, it has been mutually agreed to postpone the Carifta Games that were scheduled to take place in Bermuda April 10th – 13th 2020.

The press release from BNAA came in hours after the Cayman Islands joined Antigua and Barbuda’s and Bahamas in withdrawing from the competition. “The Cayman Islands will not participate in the 2020 CARIFTA Games in Bermuda,” said CIAA president Lance Barnes.

“This decision wasn’t easy from a personal perspective nevertheless; I want to emphasize that the CIAA’s highest priorities are to sustain the health of our athletes and ensure there future development. As the coronavirus situation further advances, we will continue to work with the Cayman Islands Government and the local Health Authorities as we evaluate our operations and adjust our direction over time.”

The BNAA added in their press release regarding the CARIFTA Games cancellation; We would have never predicted an occurrence of this magnitude a week ago. We were deep in preparations making our final adjustments. We were ready to host the 2020 Carifta Games and ready to welcome the 27 countries to our shores. We also did not want to take away the opportunity for the athletes who have trained hard and prepared themselves for these games. This is a yearly event and etched deep in the history of Bermuda and the Caribbean countries.

In terms of the meet being rescheduled, BNAA has not confirmed a date, stating; At this time as there are still too many unknowns regarding this virus. Fortunately for us this is an Olympic year and there are not many events scheduled on the NACAC calendar therefore affording us the opportunity to re-schedule the games. To the spectators who were looking forward to this event as much as we were please note that all tickets will be honored for the re-scheduled date.

In addition, the Cayman Islands Athletic Association has confirmed with Cayman Compass that all local track meets are also postponed until further notice.