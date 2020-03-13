Fire crew work on deep-seated pockets at landfill

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said smoke density at the landfill was at a minimum around noon on Friday.

“We’ve just had a command meeting and [are] hugely impressed with the progress that’s been made,” Walker said.

“Smoke density is down to a minimum and crews are still on site working tirelessly to bring this fire to a full extinction.”

He said there were still pockets of deep-seated fire that crew were working to excavate and control. Members of the Department of Environmental Health were also working to cap the main mound of the landfill.

“So it’s going to be more of the same today and with the incredible progress that’s been made, we’ve made the decision that we’ll continue working through the day and we’ll maintain a watching brief at night and I would imagine that some resources would be on site throughout the weekend to minimise the risk of reignition,” Walker said.

He advised nearby residents to continue monitoring for smoke and to keep windows, doors and vents closed as needed.

Walker indicated that the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will be reviewing the 25 mile per hour speed limit restriction on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway.

“But again, I would ask motorists to be vigilant. If there is any smoke from the excavation, please take appropriate precautions,” he said.