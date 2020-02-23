Police investigating weekend shooting

One man is in critical, but stable, condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital after a Friday night shooting.

He reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating the incident which happened behind a George Town liquor store.

They said just after 8:30pm officers and other emergency services were dispatched to Shedden Road in the vicinity of Mary Street, George Town after a report of a shooting in the area.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Residents in the area told the Cayman Compass they heard as many as seven shots fired, from nearly half a mile away.

The RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department is leading the investigation; detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can contact the RCIPS via their confidential tip line at 949-7777. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made to Miami based Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.