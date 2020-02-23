An investigation has been launched into the alleged assault of a woman at the hands of an individual whom police described as a “public figure”.

The woman is said to have suffered minor injuries in the incident.

In a brief statement issued Saturday afternoon, police said it was reported just after 12:30am that the woman had been assaulted at a licensed liquor establishment on West Bay Road.

In an earlier statement that day, police had described the individual as a senior government member, but issued a correction shortly afterwards, stating instead that the person is a “public figure in the Cayman Islands”.

The RCIPS did not release the name of the public figure nor the name of the establishment at which the alleged assault occurred.

Other media outlets have reported the identity of the public figure purportedly involved in the incident as House Speaker McKeeva Bush.

The Cayman Compass did not receive any verifiable information to confirm those reports.

However, the Compass reached out to Bush about the allegations and he said he will be issuing a statement by noon on Monday.

Police said the alleged suspect in the assault had not been arrested or charged.

The Compass also reached out to the alleged victim in the incident; no response was received up to press time.

The matter is being investigated by an RCIPS superintendent.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 and ask to speak with the inspector in charge.