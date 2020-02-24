Members of the West Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church asked themselves, “What would Jesus do?” as they went out into their community over the weekend.

“The answer is to minister to people’s needs,” said Pastor Andrew Campbell. “That’s why we closed our church doors this Sabbath and ventured out into the community.”

There are three Adventist churches located in West Bay, with each assigned a specific neighbourhood. The West Bay Adventist church was tasked with taking care of the Mount Pleasant area for the rest of 2020. On Saturday, 22 Feb., 100 church members marched from the church to the Ed Bush playing field, where they set up various family-friendly and health-related stations.

“We have a health clinic that is offering free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar,” said Timothy McLaughlin-Munroe, public health surveillance officer and the deputy director of Pathfinders – the SDA’s youth arm. “There is a children’s corner, a booth for counselling and prayers; we are even offering free massages.”

But not all the members were stationed at the playing fields. An additional 10 teams, comprising three to four individuals, were dispersed throughout the community.

“Each group has bags of toiletries, food supplies and other household items,” said Diana Lyon, who helped to coordinate the event. “The mission isn’t to single out any one person or family … The mission is to share some of our blessings with others in our community.”

“No organisation is perfect,” added Campbell. “Not bashing what goes on within these four walls [the church building], but sometime for you to bring people to Jesus, you have to go out to them first. We hope to inspire people to say they want to be a part of our community.”

Globally, the Adventist’s Pathfinder movement is celebrating its 70th anniversary. In Cayman, the Pathfinder movement is celebrating its 66th anniversary.

“Our theme is ‘Salvation and Service’,” said McLaughlin-Munroe. “So we will be going into the community throughout the year, looking for areas where we can help … We are looking to make a lasting and tangible impact in [people’s] lives.”