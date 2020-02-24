The Office of Education Standards has rated Edna M. Moyle Primary School as ‘satisfactory’ overall, noting it has improved since the last inspection in March 2015 when it received an ‘unsatisfactory’ grade.

The newest assessment comes after a follow-through inspection conducted in 2018, when the OES said the school had made ‘satisfactory progress’ since the 2015 report.

In the latest inspection, the North Side school, which has 10 teachers and 94 students, was said to have “effectively introduced the new national primary and early years curriculum. and this had been appropriately augmented with a good range of extracurricular activities, as well as trips and visiting speakers”.

The OES said that the school’s curriculum was broad and balanced and was enriched well with lessons on local traditions and culture.

The report noted the school had “no significant weaknesses”.

Overall, the school’s leadership was rated satisfactory, though given a higher grade of ‘good’ in self-evaluation and improvement planning, and in links with parents and the community. The report said the principal, Danielle Duran, who joined the school in August 2019 at the start of this academic year, “had provided a strong senses of direction and purpose and had already made a positive impact upon improving provision”.

In addition, the report noted that the school leaders’ self-evaluation and improvement-planning processes “demonstrated a good understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for further development”.

The inspectorate rated students’ attainment compared to international standards as satisfactory in English and science, but weak in maths.

To better improve pupils’ grasp of mathematics, the report recommended teachers focus on improving students’ mental-calculation skills, and said that broadening the curriculum in maths across the school year would promote understanding of shapes, measures, time and data.

The OES also recommended improving student attitudes by implementing “agreed policies and practice regarding teachers’ management skills and their expectations regarding students’ behaviour”.

To improve the quality of teaching and progress from satisfactory to good, the report recommended reducing inconsistencies in teaching quality at the different stages of the school, using assessment information more effectively in lesson planning, and demonstrating higher expectations regarding student’s behaviour and achievement.

The school’s next inspection is set for September 2020.

Student attainment with English and Science: Satisfactory

Students attainment in Mathematics: weak

Students progress in English, science, mathematics: Satisfactory

Students personal and social development: Satisfactory

Ensuring effective teaching to support students’ learning: Satisfactory

Curriculum: Good

Health and safety: Satisfactory

Support and guidance: Satisfactory

Leadership: Satisfactory

Self-evaluation and improvement planning: Good

Links with parents and the community: Good

Staff and the learning environment: Satisfactory